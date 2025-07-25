Bhubaneswar: Odisha government gave approval to solar and wind projects of 178 mw, to be developed at an investment of Rs 869.8 crore, a statement said.

The approval was given by the single window committee of the Energy Department Wednesday.

Among the approved projects is a 69.5 mw solar park to be developed by Prozeal Green Energy Limited at Biramaharajpur in Subarnapur district, and INOX Solar Limited’s 49.5 mw solar project at Telkoi in Keonjhar.

The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was also given approval for a 10 mw solar project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda, while NLC India Renewables Limited got the nod for setting up a wind power project at Papadahandi in Nabarangpur district.

With these additions, the total renewable energy capacity approved by the committee has now reached 1,844.86 mw, attracting cumulative investment commitments of Rs 12,599.79 crore, the statement said.

PTI