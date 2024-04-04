Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday announced localised public holidays in respective constituencies during the four-phased Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Elections in the state will be held May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

“The government of Odisha has been pleased to declare holiday for the employees of the state government offices and magisterial courts (executive) on May 13 (Monday), May 20 (Monday), May 25 (Saturday) and June1 (Saturday) for the offices located within the parliamentary constituencies and assembly segments coming within those parliamentary constituencies in order to enable the employees to exercise their franchise,” read the notification.

According to the election schedule, voting for 28 assembly segments and four MP segments— Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput — will be held on May 13, while Bargarh, Sundergarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska MP constituencies along with 35 assembly seats coming under these LS seats will vote on May 20.

In the third phase, slated for May 25, six parliamentary constituencies — Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, and Bhubaneswar – will go to polls. On the same day, polling will also be held for 42 assembly constituencies coming under these LS seats.

In the final phase scheduled June 1, the remaining six constituencies — Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur – will vote along with 42 assembly segments.

PTI