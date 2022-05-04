Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has doubled the ex-gratia for next of kin of Odia Jawans, who attain martyrdom during war and fight against terrorism.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed to increase the ex-gratia amount from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of Kargil war, the state government had set up a fund for the welfare of the families of jawans and officers of military and paramilitary forces, who sacrifice their live for the country.

Initially, the compensation amount was Rs 1 lakh, which was increased to Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

