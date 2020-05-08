Bhubaneswar: With online registration of farmers for sale of surplus rabi oilseeds and pulses under the price support system running slow due to the lockdown, the Odisha government has once again extended the deadline till May 30.

“The Government decided to extend the deadline for farmers’ registration for sale of oilseeds and pulses in 2020-21 Rabi marketing season till May 30 following a request from farmers,” Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said, Friday.

He said that the concerned officers will register the name of the proper farmers. The farmers need to submit their Xerox copies of first page of their bank pass book, registration papers of their agricultural fields and Aadhar cards.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has approved a proposal for procurement of 14,121 tonne of green gram (moong), 5,425 tonnes of peanuts and 8,750 tonnes of sunflower seeds from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) announced for 2020-21 rabi season to save farmers from exploitation from middlemen.

The union government has fixed the MSP of fair average quality (FAQ) green gram at Rs 7,050 per quintal, black gram at Rs 5,700 per quintal, sunflower seeds at Rs. 5,650 per quintal and peanuts at Rs 5,090 per quintal.

As approved by NAFED, MARKFED being the nodal agency will procure oilseeds and pulses from farmers through PACS, LAMPS and RMCs.

PNN