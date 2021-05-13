Bhubaneswar: With a view to providing revenue services at the doorstep of citizens, the state government has directed the district Collectors to undertake measures for delivery of services through ‘Rajaswa Ratha’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue and Disaster Management secretary Bishnupada Sethi has written a letter to all the Collectors (except for Ganjam) in this regard. The tehsil office of Ganjam has started this innovative way of delivery of services through Rajaswa Ratha (revenue services on wheels).

Stating that it can be considered as the best practice for good governance, Sethi said the idea is meant for collecting applications and documents for mutation and certificate services and distribution of RoRs (record of rights) and various certificates at the doorstep of citizens. As part of 5T action plan, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has undertaken many citizen-centric initiatives to deliver public services to citizens in a time-bound, transparent and hassle-free manner, Sethi said in his letter.

The mutation and certificate services delivered in tehsil offices have been made completely online. However, people having no internet facility at home or lacking the digital literacy are still visiting the revenue offices or Mo Seva Kendras for assistance.

Moreover, public access to revenue offices has been curtailed due to sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. Therefore, this Rajaswa Ratha idea will ensure revenue services at the doorstep of citizens.