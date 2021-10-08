Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Friday upwardly revised the General Insurance Scheme amount paid by its employees towards Group Insurance Scheme (GIS) with an objective to provide more financial benefits to its employees in case of death while in service.

As per the revised plan, the employees in grade pay up to Rs 4,800, who have been paying Rs 7,500 for GIS, have to pay now Rs 20,000.

Similarly, the employees in the grade pay of Rs 5,400 and above would now have to pay Rs 30,000 from Rs 12,000 earlier.

GIS is a social security scheme. Financial assistance is given to the family from the GIS in the event of death of the employees in service.

After the hike in payment of GIS while the families of employees in the grade pay of RS 4,800 would now get Rs 4 lakh instead of Rs 1. 5 lakh earlier and the families of the employees in the grade pay of Rs 5,400 and above would get now Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 2.5 lakh earlier.

The increased GIS amount will be deducted from the salaries of the employees in 10 instalments as before, Chief Minister’s office sources here today.

The government also increased the funeral allowance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for the employees of both the grade pay.

UNI