Bhubaneswar: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees by 10 percent. The hike will come into effect retrospectively from July 1, 2019.

Finance department has issued a notification in this regard Friday. The state government has hiked the DA following the hike made by Centre for its employees.

The notification says, “Considering the overall financial resources and fiscal target stipulated under Odisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005, the state government has been pleased to release the additional dose of DA of 10% enhancing the same from the existing rate of 154% to 164% on the Basic Pay and Grade Pay taken together with effect from 01.07.2019 in respect of state government employees, who are drawing pay in pre-revised scales under the ORSP Rules, 2008.”

All state government employees and employees of aided educational institutions drawing pay under ORSP Rules, 2008 will be benefited for the hike.

Similarly, the teaching and non-teaching staff of universities who are getting regular scale of pay under ORSP Rules for whom the state government is bearing full salary cost, will also covered under the decision.