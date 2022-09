Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Monday announced a three per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal for increasing dearness allowance (DA) from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, effective from January 1, 2022, an official release said.

Four lakh employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners will be benefitted.

The arrears of DA for the months from January to August will be disbursed separately, the release said.