Bhubaneswar: Following the lead by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that eased the syllabus for Class IX to XII by up to 30 per cent amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Odisha government Thursday hinted at modifying the syllabus on similar lines.

Addressing a presser, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the state government will give the CBSE’s move to ease the exam pattern of students for the year 2020-21 a serious consideration and decide accordingly in the interest of students.

“In the interest of students the syllabus might be reduced up to 30 per cent or more than that,” Dash added.

The minister further clarified that the situation is very crucial owing to COVID-19 pandemic. “It will be too early to say anything regarding the reduction in school syllabus. That said, the final decision regarding the syllabus reduction will be revealed after resumption of schools and colleges,” he added.

Meanwhile, regarding reopening of schools, the minister said that a decision will be taken after August 31.

PNN