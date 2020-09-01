Bhubaneswar: All government offices across the state will continue to remain closed on Saturdays of September, an official said.

All departments of state government and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 50 per cent employees (all staff including Group A officers) during the month of September and it is to be ensured that the office work does not suffer, General Administration (GA) department said in an order.

The government offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been given power to decide on the selection of employees who will attend office.

However, the essential offices and services such as Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) offices, police, fire services, health services, municipal services, etc will function in full strength.

All government offices and employees have been instructed to strictly follow all the precautionary measures issued by the department, it said. In case of detection of any Covid case among the office employees, the concerned office will follow the protocol issued earlier.

The officers/staffers, who have been provided with VPN, will continue to work from home, when not assigned roster duty. They must be available to attend any office work of urgent nature at short notice and be available on telephone all the times, read the order.