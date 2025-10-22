Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha Wednesday recommended a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in various departments, including police, and fire and emergency services, a statement said.

The irregularities appear to span multiple states and are suspected to involve interstate criminal networks, which is why a CBI probe is required, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

CM Mohan Charan Majhi decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI after discussing the matter with different stakeholders, it said.

The case is at present being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police.

So far, 123 people, including 114 aspirants, have been arrested in connection with the irregularities, officials said.

The recruitment examination was scheduled to be held October 5 and 6, but was postponed by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) after irregularities were detected, they said.