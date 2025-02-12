Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cure International India Trust to implement a state-wide Clubfoot Management Programme.

The agreement aims to provide free treatment for clubfoot, a congenital condition that affects newborn babies, ensuring immediate at the same time effective intervention to treat the condition.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the state Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahaling emphasised the importance of early intervention in managing clubfoot.

“Early treatment of clubfoot is crucial, and parents should seek medical help immediately after the birth of their child. Odisha Government’s collaboration with Cure International India Trust ensures that treatment is accessible and free of cost for families across the State,” said Health Minister Mahaling.

Dr Santhosh George, Director of Cure International India Trust, explained that surgery is not essentially required for treating clubfoot. Instead, the Trust has developed specialised footwear that helps address the condition effectively. The footwear comes in 22 different sizes, designed to fit children with clubfoot.

Dr. George expressed optimism, stating, “Currently, the success rate for clubfoot treatment in Odisha is 50 per cent. With continued government support, we expect to achieve a 100 per cent success rate within the next few years.”

As per the statement issued by the Health Department, the state government plans to expand the programme across the state by establishing treatment centres in every district, ensuring that all children have access to care.

The Health Department through this programme aims to provide extensive training to medical professionals on the Ponseti method, a non-surgical technique used for clubfoot correction.

Notably, since the beginning of the programme, Cure India has treated 6,301 children as of December 18, 2024. So, the MoU was renewed for another two years, from January 16, 2025, to January 15, 2027, with the shared vision of making Odisha free of clubfoot.

The state’s Health and Family Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department, and Social Security; Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department are signatories to the MoU, ensuring a collaborative approach to the programme’s implementation.

IANS