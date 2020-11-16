Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday enhanced its annual paddy procurement target to 71 lakh metric tonne (MT).

The state government decided to procure 71 lakh metric tonnes (MT) paddy from the farmers for Khariff marketing season 2020-21, informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Monday.

In 2019, the Cabinet ministry hads procured 70.5 lakh MT of paddy for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Addressing media persons, Swain said, the paddy procurement process for this Khariff fiscal year is undergoing smoothly for the last two days. State government officials have also procured 46,600 MT paddies from districts like Bagarh, Sambalpur and Kalahandi.

“Tokens are being given to farmers on alphabetical basis for the procurement. There will be no issue in provision of tokens to all those farmers who have registered for it,” the Minister stated.

However, in case of necessity the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister has been authorised to enhance the target, Swain added.

Payment of farmers’ dues on account of paddy sold to government will be transferred directly to their bank accounts online and the payments will be made within 24 to 48 hours of the sale to the government, he said.

Government-appointed agencies like PACS, LAMPS and WSHGs procure paddy in all districts at the MSP declared by the Central government.

PNN