Bhubaneswar: With the coronavirus spreading its wings from China to south-east Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Korea, among others, the state government Monday sounded high alert, saying it is taking all precautionary measures to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

Speaking to reporters here Monday, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Nikunj Bihari Dhal said the state government is fully prepared to take care of possible coronavirus cases in the state. “There is nothing to panic. We are fully prepared to take care of any contingency that may arise,” said Dhal.

On the preparedness, he said special wards have been set up at four hospitals, including SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Capital Hospital, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences & Research at Burla and District Headquarters Hospital, Jharsuguda as part of precautions. Besides, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is also having an isolation ward to deal with such cases, he said.

The vulnerability index for the state is that it has direct flights (four times a week) to Malaysia and the big revelation is Malaysia has reported three confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV (novel Coronavirus).

The state government has also alerted the authorities of Paradip Port for creating isolation facilities at the port hospital. The state government will hold a meeting of all Medical Superintendents of district headquarters hospitals Tuesday to discuss measures to be taken to deal with the coronavirus.

The state has issued toll-free numbers—0674 2390466 and 9439994857—to inform people about suspected cases of coronavirus infections.