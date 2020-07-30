Bhubaneswar: With the implementation of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the state government has decided to discontinue treatment under Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF) from August 1, 2020.

“As per the decision of Empowered Committee of OSTF Society held July 13, no hospital inside the state will be allowed to treat patients under OSTF after July 31. Hence, your are requested not to admit any patient under OSTF after the date,” Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty wrote to five major hospitals of Bhubaneswar.

Mohanty said treatment of poor patients will continue under BSKY which is an umbrella scheme covering OSTF assistance.