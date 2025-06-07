Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday announced that the state government will construct four in-stream storage structures on Mahanadi River in Subarnapur district.

Majhi made this announcement after launching 56 development projects worth Rs 323 crore during his one-day visit to Subarnapur district.

He said the structures will be built at Godhaneshwar, Khairmal, Ulunda and Surubali.

While the chief minister inaugurated 11 projects worth Rs 80 crore, he laid the foundation of 45 other projects worth Rs 244 crore.

These projects mainly include the construction of roads, bridges and hostels, and irrigation, health service and mega lift projects.

Addressing the people, the chief minister said that Subarnapur region has occupied a special place in the political and cultural map of Odisha since time immemorial.

This district is a glorious symbol of ancient heritage, religious sentiments, spiritual thoughts and folk culture, he said, while recalling the contribution of saint-poet Bhimbhoi to the society.

He claimed that his government has, within one year, fulfilled 11 of the 21 promises made to the people before elections. Majhi also distributed work orders and assistance to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

Balangir MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a “new festival of development” has begun in Odisha.

PTI