Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to develop 835 model primary schools, with each costing up to Rs 7 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday.

“It was decided that 835 model schools will be built. These schools will work as feeders for high schools. An outlay of up to Rs 7 crore has been earmarked for each school,” a statement said.

Schools, which have more than 100 students, above 2 acres of land and provide education from nursery to class 8, will be developed as Godavarish Mishra Model Primary School, it said.

Majhi said one model school will be built in each panchayat under the scheme, and the 835 schools will be developed in the first phase.

He asked officers to provide free transport facilities for children living in remote areas to help them commute to school.

He also directed officers to develop schools with adequate land in such a way that future upgradation to high school level can be done.

At the meeting, the CM also stressed improving the teacher selection process.

He emphasised strengthening the foundation of students by class 3, in line with the National Education Policy 2020, by improving infrastructure, adopting modern teaching methods and promoting the involvement of parents, alumni and local stakeholders.

The meeting also discussed the state government’s efforts to promote multidisciplinary learning in schools, along with vocational skills and experiential learning, to support the all-round growth of students, the statement said.

PTI