Bhubaneswar: In the run-up to the state’s flagship business summit, the Odisha government is all set to organise a meeting of ambassadors of various countries and an interactive session with them in New Delhi Thursday, officials said.

During the meeting, Odisha’s “vibrant industrial ecosystem and emerging investment opportunities” will be showcased to a global audience, they said.

The event will be attended by ambassadors of various countries, high commissioners, consul generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats from across the globe.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will chair the meeting, the officials said.

This strategic engagement aims to forge stronger international partnerships and highlight Odisha’s position as a key player in India’s industrial resurgence, they said.

The discussions will focus on Odisha’s industrial potential, enabling policies, ease of doing business and ongoing initiatives to foster an investor-friendly environment.

“The chief minister will personally invite global stakeholders to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, to be held on 28th and 29th January 2025 in Bhubaneswar,” Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said.

During the Ambassadors’ meet, (government to business) G2B meetings are scheduled and the chief minister will meet with prominent industry leaders and representatives from various sectoral associations.

The state government will host an interactive session with the chief minister targeting industries from the Delhi NCR region.

“This roadshow will emphasise the industrial ecosystem of Odisha, its robust infrastructure and opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as IT & ITeS, textiles, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals, renewable energy, and electronics manufacturing,” another official said.

Business leaders and investors from across sectors have been invited to explore how Odisha can serve as a key destination for their expansion plans, he said.

The Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, which will be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29, promises to be the largest-ever industrial gathering in Odisha, building upon the state’s past successes.

The ambassadors’ meet and interactive session are crucial platforms to extend Odisha’s message of growth, partnership, and opportunity to both global and domestic investors, the official said.

The business summit is expected to attract business leaders, industry experts, policymakers and diplomats from around the world.

While unveiling the logo for the investment summit on September 27, Majhi had noted that Odisha has been committed to achieving its industrial ambitions through visionary policies, improved infrastructure, and a “business-friendly” environment.

Majhi said that his government has undertaken several measures, including the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) parks in each district of Odisha, the establishment of an FDI Park, multimodal logistics parks, and new industrial corridors aimed at fostering a thriving industrial ecosystem.

