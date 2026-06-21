Bhubaneswar: BJP government in Odisha will launch a statewide urban outreach programme on June 24 to mark its second anniversary, officials said Sunday.

The initiative, aimed at showcasing achievements in urban development, will be organised under the theme, ‘Jan Bhagidari for Viksit Odisha: Empowered Citizens – Inclusive Cities – Sustainable Urban Future’, they said.

The state-level programme will be held in Puri in the presence of Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. Similar programmes will be organised across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), with a focus on direct interaction with people, they added.

The campaign seeks to bridge the information gap between government initiatives and residents by highlighting progress made over the past two years in drinking water supply, sanitation, affordable housing, urban infrastructure, public transport and digital governance, a statement said.

Citizens will also be informed about major urban development projects, ongoing welfare schemes and the government’s roadmap for urban transformation, it said.

The Housing and Urban Development Department will also introduce a QR code-based digital feedback platform along with physical feedback counters, the statement said.

Residents will be able to submit suggestions, flag infrastructure gaps and share feedback on urban services, it said.

PTI