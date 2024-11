Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday announced an honorarium of Rs 30,000 per month for all Padma awardees from the state.

With this decision, each of the 55 living Padma awardees in Odisha will receive a monthly honorarium. The initiative is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 2 crore per year, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said Saturday.

