Bhubaneswar: Taking mind off of the growing concern over COVID-19, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start distributing PDS items from today at 108 PDS centres including designated schools, colleges over period of 15 days.

To avoid any scare of a shortage of essential items and to avoid congregation at various shops, the state government has decided to distribute rice, wheat and kerosene oil for three months under the Public Distribution System (PDS) to beneficiaries. The beneficiaries will be given 45 days to collect their 3 months’ ration.

According to the reports, as many as 4.50 lakh beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme will get ration through Public Distribution System for April, May and June 2020.

Meanwhile, government has decided not to go in for biometric scanning system either through fingerprint or IRIS scanner for beneficiaries of national/state food security schemes.

PNN