Bhubaneswar: With chances of a second COVID-19 wave in Odisha looking unlikely, the Higher Education Department is considering reopening educational institutions across Odisha starting from January 2021.

However, a final decision in this regard will be taken by the Odisha government after reviewing all aspects including the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the State, said Higher Education Department Saswat Mishra, Thursday.

On the other hand, in the wake of the prevailing coronavirus situation in Odisha, the state government December 7 said that the conduct of examinations for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students will be considered after the resumption of classroom teaching and completion of syllabus.

Higher Education secretary Saswat Mishra has written to Vice Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges coming under the department to convey the decision not to conduct UG and PG exams in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was not desirable to hold examinations only on the basis of online teaching.

“Due to prevailing pandemic-related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most students have failed to benefit due to various reasons,” said Mishra.

