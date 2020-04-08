Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to rope in 1,620 AYUSH personnel to combat COVID-19 in the state, an official said Wednesday. They will be given the necessary training to contain the disease.

AYUSH personnel, including doctors and PG and undergraduate students (final year and 3rd year), staff nurses, and ANMs will be imparted training on COVID, the official said.

The health department has asked the district authorities to prepare a list of AYUSH personnel in their jurisdiction for training and capacity building to control the disease.

In a letter, Health secretary Nikunja Dhal said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is developing a training module in this regard.

According to the letter, the management of AYUSH personnel has been placed under the control of the Chief District Medical and Public health Officers. The District Ayurveda Medical Officers and District Homeopathy Medical Officers will work as wing officers.