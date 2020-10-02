Bhubaneswar: In order to preserve the rich legacy of renowned poet and freedom fighter Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra as well as cherish his contributions to Odia literature, the state government has set up plans to establish a memorial park at his native place in Bhadrak.

Also read: Odisha government issues guidelines for conducting meetings ahead of Tirtol, Balasore bypolls

According to official sources, 3.95 acres of land have been identified at Samaraipur village along the national highway (NH-16) in the district for development of the proposed park including an interpretation centre, in memory of the popular Odia poet of pre-independence days.

“A memorial park-cum-interpretation centre will be constructed in Bhadrak district to honour the great Odia poet and freedom fighter Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra. It will serve as a great platform to remind people of Odisha, especially the young generation, about his life, contributions and sacrifices to the state,” said tourism department Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav Thursday evening.

Notably, Mohapatra had written the iconic patriotic song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, which arouses love for the state in every Odia’s heart. The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had accorded state anthem status to ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ June 7, 2020.

Odisha claims great pride in the name of Mohapatra, hence the memory of this great poet holds significant value in the literary, cultural and political history of Odisha, the department mentioned.

The poet made a significant contribution to Odia literature at a time when the very existence of the Odia language was under threat due to conspiracies hatched by a few neighbouring states.

PNN