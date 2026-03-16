Berhampur: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Odisha Monday arrested three persons from Rajasthan for allegedly looting gold ornaments from a trader near Berhampur railway station while posing as CBI officers.

Gold ornaments weighing 88 gm, valued at around Rs 14.80 lakh, were seized from their possession, an officer said.

At least two unidentified persons intercepted the victim, Husmukh Jain (43) of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, when he and another man were leaving Berhampur railway station after deboarding the Konark Express around 9.30 pm February 25, the officer said.

“We have identified some more accused persons involved in the loot. They are from outside the state and will be arrested soon,” said Jagannath Mallick, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), GRP (Khurda).

The accused allegedly posed as CBI officers and forcibly took away his bag on the pretext of an enquiry.

The bag contained two mobile phones, 33 gold ornaments weighing around 862.5 gm, among other items, the officer said.

Based on the trader’s complaint, a case was registered at GRP Berhampur February 26.

A joint team of GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel conducted raids at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan during the investigation, leading to the arrest of three persons, Mallick said.