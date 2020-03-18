Bhubaneswar: Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday appealed to the public to cooperate with the government by strictly following its advisories and guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In a press statement, the Governor said coronavirus outbreak has emerged as a challenge for the whole world and steps should be taken in every sphere of the society to tackle it without panicking.

Stating that the state government has taken so many proactive steps to control spread of the virus, the Governor said, “Odisha has shown resilience in fighting natural disasters and it will certainly overcome the pandemic to become a role model for others.” He has requested all concerned to cooperate with state government in getting over the crisis.

Individuals should not only protect themselves from the coronavirus infection, they should also help others in stopping the spread of the infection, he said.

Odisha is the land of Lord Jagannath and his blessings are with the people of the state, the Governor said, adding, the people of Odisha not only have the moral fortitude but are also mentally assiduous.

“These qualities of the citizens of Odisha will help in tackling big challenges and hence, I request everyone not to panic and mount a collective fight against this deadly virus,” Lal said.

Similarly, in a video message, the Chief Minister urged people to follow the basic guidelines issued by the government to check the spread of the virus in the state.

Similarly, the Chief Minister requested the people coming from foreign countries into the state to register themselves in the helpline number ‘104’ and online portal ‘covid19.odisha.gov.in’ within 24 hours of their return.

He appealed to such people to stay in home isolation after returning for at least 14 days. To encourage the people to do so, the state government is providing Rs 15,000 as an incentive for the foreign returnees who follow the guidelines, the CM pointed out.

“Your cooperation can only keep you, your family and Odisha safe,” with these words he ended his message.