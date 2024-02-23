Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday hiked the remuneration of self-employed mechanics in Odisha by 62.5 per cent.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the remuneration for these mechanics operating in gram panchayats has been raised from Rs4,000 to Rs6,500. This move is expected to benefit approximately 13,000 people.

The decision to raise the remuneration came after receiving requests and suggestions from the self-employed mechanics and their representatives during the visit of Kartik Pandian, the chairman of 5T (transformation) and Nabin Odisha, to various districts, a source said.

These mechanics are involved in providing clean drinking water to villages across the state. There are two types of self-employed mechanics engaged in each gram panchayat: one working on piped water supply and the other responsible for the maintenance and repair of tubewells, the source added.

