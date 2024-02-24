Keonjhar: Some pictures mimicking the English question paper of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination reportedly went viral Friday which later fuelled the apprehensions of ‘paper leak’ in Odisha, a source said.

The matter came to the fore after a purported English question paper – both subjective and objective type — and its answer sheet surfaced on various social media platforms Friday in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts, the source added.

Keonjhar DEO, however, denied any paper leak incident. He said that an inquiry would be conducted in this matter and if the allegations turn out to be true, appropriate action would be taken.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha also refuted the ‘paper leak’ apprehensions. BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said that there has not been any question paper leak in the 2024 matric examination yet.

He informed that the viral question paper was done by some miscreants with the intention of misleading the board.

“It has been 24 hours since the English exam, and we have not received any complaint about the leak,” he added.

According to the source, BSE has noted many instances of irregularities during the English examination in various centres across Odisha. As a result, it has booked approximately 42 candidates for malpractice.

Besides, the Keonjhar DEO transferred the centre superintendent at Saharapada High School following a recommendation from the Board, which detected some irregularity through CCTV cameras, the source added.

This year the HSC examination commenced February 20 and will continue till March 4 in as many as 3,047 examination centres across the state.

