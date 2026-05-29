Jharsuguda: Police conducted a major anti-illicit liquor raid in Mohanpur and Ujalpur villages under Belpahar police station in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district Friday.

During the raid, police apprehended nine persons allegedly involved in the illegal manufacture and sale of liquor.

Officials seized 722 litres of illicit Mahua liquor, 47 quintals of Mahua flower, 10 kg of urea and other brewing materials. Around 12 quintals of fermented Mahua pocha was destroyed on the spot.

The operation was carried out jointly by teams from Belpahar police station, Lakhanpur police station, Brajrajnagar Police and armed forces in the presence of an executive magistrate.

Police registered nine excise cases under relevant provisions of the Odisha Excise Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Verification of the criminal antecedents of the accused is underway.