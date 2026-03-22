Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) in Odisha has imposed Rs 9.57 crore as fine on 17,831 people for violating motor vehicle norms during a special drive, an official statement said Sunday.

The fines were imposed on the first day of the statewide drive launched Saturday. The drive will continue till the end of this month, it said.

Joint enforcement teams comprising officers from the transport and police departments, and the district administrations are participating in the special drive, the STA statement said.

On the first day, 17,831 e-challans were issued against persons found violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. A fine of Rs 9.57 crore has been imposed on these violators. Besides, 64 vehicles have been seized for serious violations of road safety rules, it said.

During the drive, special emphasis has been laid on preventing major causes of road accidents such as speeding, drunk-driving, riding without helmets, riding in the wrong direction, illegal parking, using mobile phones while driving and overloading, among others. Action is being taken against the violators, it said.

The enforcement drive is being carried out in accident-prone zones, national and state highways, and mining and industrial areas, the statement said.

Along with this, special emphasis has been laid on compliance with driving licenses, overloading and other legal rules of tippers, dumpers, lorries and other heavy vehicles engaged in mining and construction work, it said.