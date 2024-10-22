Malkangiri: Bini Muduli, a girl hailing from the Bonda community from Bonda ghat under Mudulipada police limits and Khairaput block in Malkangiri district became the first woman of the tribal community to crack the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination.

The results were announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission, Saturday.

Bini Muduli, daughter of Raghu Muduli who works as a cook in a primary school at Khemaguru village under Khairput block in this district. Bini, a resident of Khemaguda near Govindapalli in the district and an Ayurvedic assistant by profession, secured 596th rank in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category after appearing the OCS examination in 2022-23.

Hailing from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), Bini received primary education at her native village. Later, she completed her Plus II education from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Malkangiri and went on to graduate from Bikram Dev College in Jeypore. She said that she prepared for the civil services examination by watching the videos from social media platform YouTube and relied on self-study by taking help of study materials available online. When contacted, Muduli said that she will work for women empowerment and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the coming days. She also aimed to ensure the proper implementation of pro-tribal schemes for the Bonda community’s development.

She credited the success to her parents, teachers and friends, and urged all parents in the district to send their wards to the school. “My parents are my primary source of inspiration. I also owe my success to my teachers and friends who supported me throughout,” she said. Her achievement was welcomed with widespread celebration with villagers and local authorities felicitating her with a shawl and flower bouquet.

PNN