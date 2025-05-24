Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated comprehensive measures to protect paddy stocks in mandis amid the ongoing Rabi procurement season, following predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about the onset of pre-monsoon rains in the state.

With several regions already experiencing unseasonal rainfall, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has taken proactive steps to safeguard paddy from weather-related damage.

To ensure a smooth continuation of the procurement process and minimise losses, the department has implemented necessary precautions. Officers have been instructed to educate farmers on proper storage of harvested paddy at safe and dry locations.

“Precautionary measures are essential to prevent crop damage from the expected rainfall,” said K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Managing Director of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation. Chakravarthy has directed officials to expedite the evacuation of paddy from mandis in coordination with rice millers. He emphasised that all stock should be properly covered with high-quality tarpaulin sheets to protect it from rain and moisture.

Additionally, instructions were issued to ensure proper drainage systems around storage areas. Farmers have been warned in advance about the expected rain, and millers have been asked to prioritise lifting the paddy stock.

Further, arrangements for temporary shelters, drinking water, and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) have been mandated at all mandis to support workers and farmers.

A review meeting, co-chaired by Chakravarthy, decided to enhance surveillance by using CCTV and maintaining strict monitoring of vehicles transporting paddy from mandis to mills.

UNI