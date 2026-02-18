Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has intensified efforts to strengthen the livelihood, safety and dignity of sanitation workers and waste pickers through implementation of National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE), alongside state’s flagship GARIMA initiative.

Launched in July 2023 by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in association with Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, NAMASTE seeks to eliminate hazardous sanitation practices and promote safe, mechanised and dignified sanitation work across the country. In Odisha, the scheme is being aligned with GARIMA, which recognises sanitation workers and waste pickers as essential service providers and ensures their social security and livelihood protection.