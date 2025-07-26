Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday announced a welfare package for sanitation workers, including Rs 10 lakh in life insurance coverage and Rs 30 lakh in compensation in the event of death while on duty.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of a two-day workshop on “Transforming Core Sanitation Work: Safety, Dignity & Inclusion” in Bhubaneswar.

Majhi said mobile phones would be provided to key sanitation workers, especially those engaged in sewage and septic tank cleaning. Housing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will also be extended to them.

“As a society, it is our moral responsibility to ensure justice, safety and dignity for our sanitation workers,” Majhi said.

He also announced a 15-day statewide information, education and communication campaign to be held Aug. 15–30 to raise awareness and strengthen sanitation efforts.

Majhi highlighted the impact of the Garima Yojana, calling it a model for other states. He said the scheme has helped ensure the safety, dignity and social security of sanitation workers while helping Odisha meet national sanitation targets.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Majhi said it was Modi who launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan August 15, 2014, to promote household sanitation as a foundation for India’s development.

Under Garima Yojana, sanitation workers are being identified, trained and equipped with safety gear. They also receive skill development training and access to emergency sanitation services.

More than 10,000 sanitation workers in 115 cities across Odisha have been officially recognised as skilled and highly skilled professionals, Majhi said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition of modern sanitation and safety equipment and felicitated several sanitation workers.

UNI