Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorms are likely in parts of Odisha over the next few days in a much-needed respite from the heatwave that swept the state, the IMD said Tuesday.

Boudh in the western part of the state was the hottest place in the last 24 hours, recording 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Bolangir recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda recorded 39.8 degrees, Sambalpur recorded 39.7 degrees, and Hirakud was at 39.1 degrees.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 34 degrees Celsius in Cuttack.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that parts of the state are likely to witness thunderstorms coupled with rain, lightning, and hail, starting Wednesday.

Light rain or thundershower is very likely in Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balasore, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack Wednesday, it said.

The IMD issued an orange alert for March 20 for thunderstorms in Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Kendrapada.

A yellow alert was issued for Sundargarh, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul and Deogarh districts for March 21.