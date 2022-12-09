Bhubaneswar: The transport authorities of Odisha have issued 35,144 e-challans and seized 1,275 vehicles for violating Motor Vehicle (MV) rules during the month of November, an official said Friday.

On November 1, State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, launched a two-month-long special enforcement drive to promote safety, reduce accidents and fatalities throughout the state.

In the first month of the special drive, a total of 35,144 e-challans have been issued against vehicles that openly disregard MV rules in Odisha. A total of 5,868 DLs have been confiscated for suspension and 1,275 vehicles have been seized in the month, said Lalmohan Sethi, additional commissioner transport (enforcement and road safety).

The enforcement drive is focused on driving without helmet and seat belt, drunken driving, over speeding, use of mobile while driving, driving by juveniles, checking of road worthiness of the vehicle, wrong side driving, driving without registration mark and dangerous parking, he said.

Fines have been imposed for various offences. A total of 9,416 challans were issued for driving vehicles with excess speed while 15,661 challans were issued for driving two-wheelers without helmet.

The officials have issued 622 challans for triple riding, 225 for wrong side driving, 38 for underage driving and 510 for overloading, Sethi said.

Due to continuous enforcement activities, people are using helmets in the urban areas but are unfortunately avoiding wearing helmets on highways where protection is much more needed, the STA official said.

During the drive, 1,452 people were found driving without seatbelt while 1,423 people were detected driving under the influence of alcohol and were penalised as per the rule, he informed.

Sethi further said more accidents and fatalities occurred during the month of November to February.

The drive was launched with an aim to create a sense of responsibility among the road users for prevention of road accidents and fatalities in the winter season.

He appealed to the road users to follow the traffic rules and take care of their safety while driving.

IANS