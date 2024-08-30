Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Friday issued a toll-free number to help beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme for the welfare of women between 21 and 60 years of age.

The government also said that the Anganwadi workers, helpers, ASHA workers, and community resource persons can now apply for the Subhadra Yojana under which the beneficiary woman will get Rs 10,000 per annum for five years.

According to the guidelines, the applicant should be covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) / State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). Any woman from a family without an NFSA or SFSS Card can apply under SUBHADRA if her family income is not more than Rs 2.50 lakh per annum.

The Women and Child Development (W&CD) department issued the toll-free number (14678) before rolling out the scheme in the state September 17.

An official statement said people can get detailed information on the Subhadra Yojana by calling the number between 6 am and 10 pm.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that more than one crore eligible women in the age group of 21-60 years, under the BPL category would get Rs 10,000 in a year for five years under the scheme from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55,825 crore for this purpose.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments a year under the scheme – one on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and the other on International Women’s Day (March 8).

PTI