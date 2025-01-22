Jajpur: A lecturer at a private college in Odisha’s Jajpur district has been booked for allegedly attempting to rape a third-year student, police said Wednesday.

The student alleged that her economics teacher lured her to an empty classroom under the pretext of helping her secure higher marks in the upcoming examination. Once there, he reportedly attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened to fail her in the exam.

“I informed the principal about the incident on the day it happened, but he did not take any action. Instead, he suggested settling the matter amicably. Left with no option, I told my family, and we filed a police complaint,” the student said.

Efforts to reach the principal for comments were unsuccessful.

On Monday, students staged a protest at the college gate, demanding strict action against the accused lecturer.

“A case has been registered against the lecturer, who has since absconded. Efforts are underway to apprehend him,” said Jyotirmayee Sethy, in-charge of the Bari Ramachandrapur police station.

