Daringbadi: A Class VIII student along with his friends in Kandhamal district has earned praise and made headlines by spreading awareness to save trees in a unique way. The kids are tying eco-friendly rakhis, which symbolise the bond between brothers and sisters, on the trees and pledging to protect those.

Ayushman Sahu, a Class VIII student of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, led his friends — Adyashree Sahu, Shyam Sundar Sahu, Piyush Kumar Digal, Rahul Sahu, Krishna Sahu, Archana Shobhasundar, Basant Nayak and Bibhudas Gamang — to the coffee garden here early morning last Sunday along with guardians Jharana Sahu and Prabhakar Sahu. They first conducted a cleanup drive there and tied ecofriendly rakhis on the trees.

They also raised awareness among tourists who were visiting the coffee garden about the harmful effects of using single-use plastic and polythene. They told the tourists about the importance of protecting trees just as a brother protects his sister, emphasising that it is essential to tackle climate change, which has led to irregular weather and severe natural calamities. The students also urged the community members to plant more trees in the area to safeguard the environment.

On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, students from various schools under Daringbadi block have been receiving praise for their efforts in cleaning up the tourist areas. Not only have they cleaned the areas, but have also engaged in tree plantation spreading environmental awareness.

PNN