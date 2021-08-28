Bhubaneswar: Friday afternoon, a delegation of lecturers from Odisha’s 488-category block grant colleges presented Governor Ganeshi Lal with a memorandum requesting his personal intervention in the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations, including promotion, retirement, and common cadre rules.

Despite a number of representations given previously, an office-bearer of the lecturers’ outfit All Odisha Aided College (488-category) Teachers and Employees Association claims that the government has taken no action to resolve their grievances.

“Lecturers are deprived of pension benefits even if the Pension Rule, 1981 clearly mentions that it is applicable for the employees of aided colleges,” working president of the outfit Manas Purohit said.

Also read: Four including lady journalist arrested for kidnapping and torturing businessman

Lecturers and employees serving for over 25 years and receiving GIA as per ORSP Rule, 2008 have been neglected as compared to SSB sponsored employees. Employees who are working for over 25 years have not been regularised. Government should introduce the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations for us, Purohit added.

“We are demanding retirement benefits, common cadre and promotion as it will create parity. Otherwise, SSB sponsored candidates will jump to upper ranks,” general secretary Priyaranjan Rath expressed.

PNN