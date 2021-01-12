Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government Tuesday withdrew restrictions on marriage processions which had been implemented earlier amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Tuesday released an official notification in this regard. The notification reads, “Taking into account the present situation, it has been decided by the Government to allow the marriage processions subject to the ceiling on the number of participants (maximum 200) including bride, bridegroom, priest, friends, relatives, guests, members of band party, light and sound systems, etc. and strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols including physical distancing.”

Notably, earlier the state government has already allowed marriage related gatherings with a ceiling of 200 persons and funeral/last rites gatherings with a ceiling of 100 persons subject to following conditions. However, processions remained banned.

With the fresh order, the government intends to bring back normalcy in wedding ceremonies in the state.

PNN