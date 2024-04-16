Kendrapara: Five people died Tuesday in various places in Kendrapara district when lightning struck.

Ashutosh Jena, an eighteen-year-old from Bangari village under Talakusuma GP, Kudanagari Police Station, died when lightning struck him as he was returning from the agriculture field after covering polythene sheets to protect the green gram heap from rain.

Similarly, Purna Chandra Thattoi,( 70) from Pundilo village under Talakusuma GP of Kudanagari police station, died on the spot due to lightning while he was going to the roof to collect green gram.

Thattoi was rushed to Patkura CHC for treatment, but the doctor declared him dead.

A sexagenarian, Shiba Prasad Sahu, from Birijanga village under Talakusuma GP, Kudanagari police station, died on the spot when lightning struck him while he was working in his agriculture field to collect green gram.

His family members took him for treatment at Patkura CHC, but the doctor declared him dead.

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman, Ambika Malik, from Biraswati village under Ostapur GP of Sadar police station, died due to lightning.

Similarly, a 37-year-old prawn farmer, Anil Behera, from Salianacha Village under Aul police limit, died on the spot as lightning struck him while he was working at his prawn ghery.

He was also rushed to Aul CHC for treatment in an unconscious stage, but the doctor declared him dead.

UNI