Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 11 more coronavirus cases Thursday, while there was no new fatality, the health department said.

There are 79 active coronavirus cases and 16 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 0.07 per cent and 15,043 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The state had logged three infections and zero death Wednesday.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,401, including 12,79,143 recoveries, it added.

