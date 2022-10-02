Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 13,34,367 Sunday as 131 more people, including 15 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state had recorded 146 infections and a fatality Saturday.

The toll rose to 9,195 as a 45-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Kalahandi district. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 1,276 active cases, while 13,23,843 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 197 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.17 per cent as 10,717 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

PTI