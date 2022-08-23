Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,25,470 Tuesday as 206 more people, including 17 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Odisha had recorded 203 infections and one fatality Monday.

The state’s coronavirus death toll rose to 9,165 after a 21-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Nabarangpur district, it said.

Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 2,247 active cases, while 13,14,005 patients have recuperated from the disease to date, including 326 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s daily positivity rate was at 1.47 per cent as the administration tested 14,053 samples for the infection in the last 24 hours.