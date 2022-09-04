Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 13,28,465 Sunday as 221 more people, including 41 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,180 as a 46-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Sambalpur district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 174 infections and a fatality Saturday.

The state now has 1,740 active COVID-19 cases, while 214 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,17,492.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.62 per cent as 13,663 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

PTI