Bhubaneswar: Taking the tally in the state to 10,35,973, Odisha Tuesday registered 556 new Covid-19 cases including 87 cases between the age group of 0-18 years in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the state now stands at 4,846 while it was 4,824 October 18. Out of the 556 new infections, 324 were reported from quarantine centres while 232 persons contracted the virus locally.

Worth mentioning, the number of positive cases reported October 17 and 18 were 443 and 340 respectively.

Odisha also reported four new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the toll in the state to 8,294. Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts reported two deaths each.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 305 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district with 41 new infections. Notably, Khurda and Cuttack districts had reported 149 and 43 new cases respectively October 18.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Sundargarh (18), Sambalpur (17), Mayurbhanj (15), Puri (12), Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur (11 each), Balasore (10), Bhadrak and Kendrapara (eight each), Boudh (seven), Angul and Jharsuguda (five each), Koraput, Keonjhar and Ganjam (three each), Bolangir, Malkangiri and Dhenkanal (one each).

The State Pool reported 71 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive. It was 36 October 18.

A total of 2,11,75,476 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 530.

Source: I&PR

PNN