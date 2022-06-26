Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, six more than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,89,259, the health department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no fresh deaths. There are 431 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

In the last 24 hours, 47 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,649.

The positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 11,501 samples.

PTI