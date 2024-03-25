Tensa: Unable to recover from the shock of his wife’s death three days ago, a man allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree at Zero Point locality under Tensa police outpost and Koira block in Sundargarh district Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nandlal Champia, a resident of the same locality.

Locals informed that Nandlal’s wife Jinesh Kandulana had sustained severe burn injuries when her saree caught fire from a bonfire January 26. She was admitted to a private hospital at Rourkela and was undergoing treatment since then. After battling for a lengthy period, she succumbed to her injuries March 20.

Since his wife’s death, Nandlal went into depression and even stopped interacting with anyone. Suddenly Saturday evening people found that he died by suicide by hanging himself. Locals are now worried as to what will happen to the three-month-old baby girl belonging to the couple.

On being informed, Tensa police outpost in-charge Sudarshan Dehury along with others reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after registering a case of unnatural death.

