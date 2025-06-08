Balasore: A 31-year-old man died after being struck by a train near Balasore railway station Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was reportedly on a video call using his headphones while crossing the tracks. Deepak Panigrahi of Haripur Begunia under Sahadevkhunta police limits was crossing the railway tracks near the overbridge close to the station when the incident occurred.

According to police sources, Panigrahi was walking along the Malgodown road and attempting to cross the tracks towards the Fandi Square side while on a video call. At that time, the Hyderabad-bound East Coast Express had just departed from the station.

Due to the headphones, Panigrahi likely did not hear the train’s horn and was struck fatally. Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the scene upon being alerted, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. An unnatural death case (48/25) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

PNN